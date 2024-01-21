Milan keeper Maignan wants stronger action after racist abuse. FIFA president eyes tougher sanctions

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan says too many people are “complicit” in allowing racism to continue blighting soccer and urges authorities to take stronger action after he suffered racist abuse on Saturday night. FIFA President Gianni Infantino suggested “an automatic forfeit” for any team “whose fans have committed racism.” Maignan, who is Black, walked off after being abused by Udinese fans during a top-tier Italian league game, prompting the match to be suspended briefly during the first half. Maignan later told DAZN that he had been subjected to monkey noises. He delivered a strongly worded response saying “it’s a whole system that must take its responsibilities.”

