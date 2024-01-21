Landslide in mountainous southwestern China buries 47 people

BEIJING (AP) — A landslide in southwestern China’s mountainous Yunnan province has buried 47 people, killing at least two, and forced the evacuation of 200 more. The disaster struck just before 6 a.m. on Monday in the village of Liangshui in the northeastern part of Yunnan province. Local authorities said rescue efforts were underway to find victims buried in 18 separate houses. Survivors and rescuers were dealing with snow and freezing temperatures that were forecast to persist for at least the next three days. The landslide came just over a month after China’s most powerful earthquake in years struck to the northwest. At least 149 people were killed in the magnitude 6.2 temblor on Dec. 18.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.