French protesters ask Macron not to sign off on an immigration law with a far-right footprint

PARIS (AP) — Tens of thousands of people marched in the streets of cities across France on Sunday, calling on President Emmanuel Macron not to sign into law a tough new immigration measure they say bears the footprint of the far right and betrays French values. According to the Interior Ministry, 75,000 people marched in cities around France, with 16,000 protesters turning out in Paris. The hard-left CGT union put the number of protesters nationwide at 150,000. The protests come four days before the nation’s Constitutional Council decides whether all articles in the law — passed in December — conform with the French Constitution, which may not be the case.

