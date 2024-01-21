Former firefighter accused of planting explosives near California roadways pleads not guilty

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a former firefighter with a previous arson conviction has been arrested on suspicion of detonating a homemade bomb and planting several other explosive devices along roadways across two Northern California counties. The 41-year-old man pleaded not guilty last week to multiple felony charges including possessing and exploding an explosive device. The Sacramento Bee reports the defendant was arrested Jan. 12 after a series of improvised explosive devices were found alongside roads and highways in El Dorado and Sacramento counties. In 2016 he pleaded guilty to setting fires in rural areas during 2006 and 2007. He set the fires after serving as a volunteer firefighter.

