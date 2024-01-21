3 people killed in shooting at suspected party at Houston area short-term rental home, police say

By Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — Three people were killed when a shooting erupted at what police believe was a party at a short term-rental home outside Houston overnight.

Responding officers arrived just after 2 a.m. local time at an “active” and “chaotic” scene in Katy, a city located just west of Houston, in Harris County. Two people were found dead at the property, and another died at the hospital, Gonzalez said.

“We believe this was a small gathering that turned deadly,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at an early morning news conference.

Investigators aren’t sure whether the suspected shooter or shooters were already inside the house, or if someone came uninvited to the house and began opening fire, Gonzalez said. There is also evidence of shots being fired outside the house along the street, he added.

Police are working to investigate the shooting and identify suspects and determine if other people were injured, Gonzalez said.

