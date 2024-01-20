Video shows pack of 8 coyotes on the prowl in Cohasset

By TAMMY MUTASA

COHASSET, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Security camera footage recorded Friday in Cohasset on Lamberts Lane shows a pack of eight coyotes roaming the snow-covered landscape.

Jeffrey Adler, who shared the video with WBZ-TV, said there’s a lot of wildlife in the area and he often sees coyotes around – but usually in smaller packs of three to five.

“This was around I think seven this morning, so it was interesting to see them in the daylight,” Adler said. “They’re amazing animals and they’re really scared of us.”

MassWildlife officials say it’s slightly unusual to see that many coyotes together, but it is coyote mating season, and the peak time is around February.

“It is coyote mating season right now and coyotes are a highly territorial animal so that family group will defend their territory from other coyotes. So it could be that they’re just patrolling,” said Dave Wattles of MassWildlife.

Coyotes are naturally afraid of humans, but there have been several reports in recent months of coyotes going after pet dogs.

In August 2022, Cohasset police said a group of seven coyotes attacked two off-leash dogs on Highland Avenue. One of the dogs had to be euthanized due to its injuries. Later that day, a man and his two dogs were attacked by a coyote while walking in the Whitney Thayer Woods and he had to be treated at a hospital.

Experts say usually when we see a coyote, we’re encouraged to be bold and chase it off to reinforce its natural fear of people. But when it’s eight of them, they say give them space and don’t engage. Especially this time of year, don’t leave food out and keep your pets close on a leash.

“Coyotes will go after even large breed dogs this time of year,” Wattles said. “They perceive dogs the size of labs and shepherds the way they would another coyote in their territory so they can be aggressive.”

Adler said he wanted to spread the word to his community. “I think that people should just look outside and be careful when they go out with their animals, know that they’re there, we’re in their territory,” Adler said.

Officials say coyote mating season goes from January until about March, and February is peak time.

