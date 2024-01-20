The Non-Aligned Movement calls Israel’s war in Gaza illegal and condemns attacks on Palestinians
By RISDEL KASASIRA
Associated Press
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Heads of states of the Non-Aligned Movement Saturday called Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip “illegal” and strongly condemned indiscriminate attacks against Palestinian civilians, civilian infrastructure and the forced displacement of the Palestinian population. The grouping called for an indefinite cease-fire to allow desperately needed humanitarian aid into Gaza. The Non-Aligned Movement, which was formed at the height of the Cold War, brings together 120 countries not formally allied with any major bloc. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the summit that the refusal to accept a two-state solution was “unacceptable” and denied Palestinians the right to statehood.