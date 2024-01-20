Some 500 migrants depart northern Honduras in a bid to reach the US by caravan

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Some 500 Honduran migrants in a caravan have departed from the northern city of San Pedro Sula in hopes of reaching the United States. It was the first such group since January 2022 and was comprised of men, women and children mostly from inland and southern Honduras, where many farm workers lost their jobs due to the closure of some plantations. The vast majority of migrants cross Central America and Mexico in small groups, using all types of transportation and smuggling networks. Only a few form caravans. The San Pedro Sula bus terminal is where migrants leave daily in buses to the north, but it was also the origin of the massive caravans of late 2018 and 2019.

