Protests against Germany’s far right gain new momentum after report on meeting of extremists

BERLIN (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have turned out to protest the far right in cities across Germany. Saturday’s crowds were the latest in a series of demonstrations that have been gaining momentum in recent days. They come in the wake of a report that right-wing extremists recently met to discuss the deportation of millions of immigrants, including some with German citizenship. Police say a Saturday afternoon protest in Frankfurt drew 35,000 people. Demonstrations in Stuttgart, Nuremberg and Hannover, among other cities, also drew large crowds, and more are planned for Sunday.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.