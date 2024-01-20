Omot’s 20-points power North Dakota to a 92-78 victory over Denver
By The Associated Press
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Led by B.J. Omot’s 20 points, the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks defeated the Denver Pioneers 92-78
