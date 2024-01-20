Murder charge is dropped against a 15-year-old for a high school football game shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma prosecutor is dropping a murder charge against a 15-year-old who was accused in the fatal shooting of another teenager at a high school football game. Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Zemp Behenna said in a statement Friday that a witness has recanted their identification of the teenager as the shooter who killed 16-year-old Cordae Carter. Behenna said the charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning they can be refiled. Carter died after being shot in August during the Del City-Choctaw high school game in Choctaw on the eastern outskirts of Oklahoma City. Two people were wounded in the mayhem, including one man shot by a police officer.

