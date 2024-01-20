MacKinnon’s five points, O’Connor’s hat trick lead Avalanche past Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and three assists, Logan O’Connor recorded a hat trick and the Colorado Avalanche held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-4. Cole Makar recorded his 300th career point, Mikko Rantanen scored twice and Ross Colton added three assists for the Avalanche, who ended a five-game road trip with a 3-2 record. Colorado entered in second place in the West’s Central Division, one point behind first-place Winnipeg. Cam Atkinson had a goal and two assists for Philadelphia, which had won five in a row. Travis Konecny, Joel Farabee and Tyson Foerster also scored for the Flyers. Coach John Tortorella replaced goalie Carter Hart with Sam Ersson to start the third period after Hart gave up five goals on 15 shots.

