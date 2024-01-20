Lawsuit seeks to have Karamo officially declared removed as Michigan GOP chairwoman

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The recently installed chair of Michigan’s Republican Party and others in the state GOP are suing to get the group’s former leader, Kristina Karamo, officially declared as being removed from the post. Malinda Pego, Michigan GOP administrative vice chair Ali Hossein and party coalitions vice chair Hassan Nehme are among plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed Friday in Kent County Circuit Court in Grand Rapids. The lawsuit alleges breach of contract. A group of Michigan Republican state committee members voted Jan. 6 to remove Karamo — an election denier and supporter of former President Donald Trump. Many of the party’s leaders had called for her resignation following a year of leadership plagued by debt and infighting.

