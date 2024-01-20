Islanders fire coach Lane Lambert and replace him with Patrick Roy

The New York Islanders have fired coach Lane Lambert and replaced him with Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy. President of hockey operations and general manager Lou Lamoriello announced the stunning move Saturday. The Islanders have lost four games in a row and six of seven to fall out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Lambert was midway through his second season on the job. Roy coached the Colorado Avalanche for three seasons from 2013-16 before abruptly resigning a month before training camp. The 58-year-old has spent the past five seasons coaching and serving as GM for the junior Quebec Remparts.

