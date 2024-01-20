Haley’s new New Hampshire ad features mother of US student who died after North Korean imprisonment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is making part of her closing argument to New Hampshire before Tuesday’s primary with supportive words from the mother of Otto Warmbier, the American college student who died in 2017 after being imprisoned by North Korea. In the three-minute television ad scheduled to air Monday, Cindy Warmbier says that Haley, while serving as U.N. ambassador at that time, “told us to be loud and fight back, to fight for justice.” Twenty-two-year-old Otto Warmbier was released by North Korea while in a coma after almost a year and a half in captivity, and he died days after returning to the United States in June 2017.

