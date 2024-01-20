Detention officer, 5 others arrested in Fulton County Jail contraband sting

By Web Staff

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A contraband sting at the Fulton County Jail landed six people behind bars, including a detention officer.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation started in December when they discovered cartons of cigarettes in a food tray at the Rice Street facility.

“The investigation has revealed an organized network that has profited at least six figures over the course of one year,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Officials found two firearms, marijuana, a drone and about $4,500 in cash during a search.

Those arrested were:

– Tiffany Davis, a detention officer, was charged with two counts of obtain/procure/give inmate tobacco/tobacco product without authorization. two counts of violation of oath of office by public officer and participation in criminal gang activity

– Richard Smith, a Summit warehouse supervisor/Driver, was charged with three counts of obtain/procure/give inmate tobacco/tobacco product without authorization, one count of crossing guard lines of correctional institution, prohibited items, substances and one count of possession of marijuana.

– Tiffany Anderson, a Summit food service worker, was charged with two counts of obtain/procure/give inmate tobacco/tobacco product without authorization and two counts of crossing guard lines of correctional institution, prohibited items, substances

– Sequoyah Anderson-Roberts, Summit assistant director, was charged with obtain/procure/give inmate tobacco/tobacco product without authorization

– Nicole Sheats, food service worker, was charged with obtain/procure/give inmate tobacco/tobacco product without authorization

– Vanlen Preston, former Rice Street Jail inmate, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and four counts of articipation in criminal gang activity

“Summit Correctional Services started their contract at the Rice Street Jail on April 1, 2023. The former food services contract was held by Aramark. All four Summit employees arrested worked in the facility for Aramark and were retained by Summit under the new contract,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges are pending. Davis was terminated from the jail, the sheriff’s office said.

“I am committed to our team thoroughly investigating allegations of criminal behavior by contractors, employees, and inmates alike. This investigation uncovered a network of bad actors with ill-intentions,” says Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat. “The introduction of contraband into our facilities threatens the safety and security of the inmates in our care and custody, as well as our staff. We will continue to investigate these crimes and bring these offenders to justice.”

