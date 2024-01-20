Colorado Springs police respond to domestic disturbance that turned into standoff, ends with one man in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A man was arrested Saturday morning after firing a gun inside of a home in northeast Colorado Springs.

Just before 1 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the 4900 block of Turquoise Circle for a domestic disturbance. Police say a man threatened a woman with a knife.

When the first officer arrived, the suspect reportedly fired a single gunshot inside of the home. Other officers and the women were outside at that time; no injuries were reported.

CSPD says containment was set up after the male initially refused to exit after "numerous contacts with him via telephone."

After a several-hours long standoff with police, 37-year-old Leonel Ramirez exited the home and was taken into custody.

He is now in jail on charges stemming from the domestic violence incident.