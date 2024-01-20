4 local police officers in eastern Mexico are under investigation after man is shot to death

LERDO DE TEJADA, Mexico (AP) — Four local police officers in Mexico have been placed under investigation in connection with the shooting death of a man in the Gulf of Mexico state of Veracruz, after neighbors in the town surrounded the officers and attacked them. The Veracruz Public Security Department said in a statement the officers from Lerdo de Tejada, a coastal town in the south of the state, were detained late Friday. They were handed over to the prosecutor’s office to investigate the death of 27-year-old Brando de Jesús Arellano Cruz, it said. The identities of the officers were not released. Arellano Cruz was shot Friday night while in his vehicle.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.