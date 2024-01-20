2nd suspect convicted of kidnapping, robbery in 2021 abduction, slaying of Ohio imam

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A second man has been convicted on charges stemming from the death of an Ohio religious leader authorities said was killed in a botched robbery attempt. Twenty-three-year-old Isaiah Brown-Miller was convicted Friday of kidnapping and aggravated robbery charges in his third trial in the December 2021 death of 48-year-old Columbus imam Mohamed Hassan Adam, a prominent figure in the Somali community. Jurors in Franklin County deliberated for about 14 hours over two days and twice reported an impasse before arriving at the guilty verdicts Friday. Defense attorney Toure McCord said prosecutors had failed to prove that his client was involved in any way.

