Wisconsin Republicans introduce a bill to ban abortions after 14 weeks of pregnancy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Republicans have introduced a bill that would set up a binding statewide referendum on whether abortion should be banned after 14 weeks of pregnancy. Current Wisconsin law bars abortions after 20 weeks. The bill introduced Friday would outlaw abortions after 14 weeks if voters approve the idea in this April’s elections. The new prohibition would not take effect if voters rejected the idea. The bill comes as Democrats have parlayed the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in 2022 overturning Roe v. Wade into campaign successes across the country. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly will veto the proposal if it reaches his desk.

