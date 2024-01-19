Suspect in professor’s shooting at North Carolina university bought gun, went to range, warrants say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Some federal search warrants have revealed new details about a shooting in August on the University of North Carolina’s flagship campus that left a professor dead. The warrants state the graduate student charged in the shooting bought a pistol and also visited a gun range the day before Zijie Yan was killed inside a laboratory building at UNC-Chapel Hill. Tailei Qi was charged with murder and a gun-possession count but has been found unfit for trial due to likely schizophrenia. The shooting resulted in an hourslong campus lockdown and police manhunt that frightened students and faculty.

