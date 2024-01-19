Step inside Emma Stone’s sunlit LA home, up for sale at $4 million

By Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

(CNN) — Emma Stone has just finished playing a morally complicated home-flipper in the first season of “The Curse,” and now the actor is selling her own newly-renovated Los Angeles abode.

Stone has listed a two-story Westwood pied-à-terre for just under $4 million through Sotheby’s International Reality. Built in 1926, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom Spanish-style house still retains its original details, according to the listing, including beamed ceilings and terracotta-hued tiling in the courtyard. But Stone added some major upgrades to the charming, sunlit residence, including a guesthouse with a bedroom suite, living room, kitchen and laundry room.

“This property was completely rebuilt and reimagined, but still keeps the almost 100-year-old character of its Spanish architecture,” said the property’s listing agent, Eric Lavey. Stone’s expansion of the kitchen — a generous space with vaulted ceilings and room for a full dining table — has been a particular selling point, he noted.

Throughout the property, mint walls, turquoise furniture and candy-colored pink accents offset the white and natural wood interiors. Other idyllic features include a second-floor balcony surrounded by greenery, florals and a yuzu tree; a cozy wood-burning fireplace in the living room, and a striking white claw-foot bathtub next to a sunny, oversized window.

Lavey called the space “sophisticated but not too serious,” in its design. While many properties in Los Angeles can be “devoid of color,” he noted, this space is just the opposite. “It’s just a cheery, happy environment,” he said. “I think color is coming back in — it’s the dopamine effect.”

Stone was born in Arizona but, since rising to A-List status, has owned multiple properties in New York, Los Angeles, and most recently, Austin, Texas, according to Architectural Digest. The “Poor Things” star relocated to Texas with her husband, comedian, writer and director Dave McCary, shortly after the birth of their daughter in 2021.

Take a peek inside Stone’s property below.

