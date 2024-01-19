Russian prosecutors seek lengthy prison terms for suspects in cases linked to the war in Ukraine

A Russian court in Siberia has sentenced a man to 19 years in prison for shooting a military enlistment officer in an attack last September linked to the war in Ukraine. Also on Friday, prosecutors in St. Petersburg asked for a 28-year sentence for a woman charged in the bombing of a cafe last April that killed a prominent military blogger who has supported the war. Both cases underscore the tensions in the Russian society heightened by President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, with some of those opposing it turning to violent acts.

By EMMA BURROWS and DASHA LITVINOVA Associated Press

