Pueblo Co. Sheriff’s Office attempting to I.D. vehicle and suspects involved in robbery

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle and the suspects who were allegedly involved in a robbery at a Family Dollar store in Pueblo West.

According to the PCSO, the driver of the van seen above was involved in a robbery at the Family Dollar located at 230 S. Purcell in Pueblo West earlier this week. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-30s, standing about 5'8" tall.

The sheriff's office said the suspect drove away from the scene in the van you see above, Colorado license plate OLF-G12. There was a female passenger in the front seat of the van.

If you know anything about this vehicle, the driver, or this incident, you are asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 and reference #1280 or call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.