Private US lander destroyed during reentry after failed mission to moon, company says

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. company’s failed moonshot has ended with a fiery plunge over the South Pacific. Astrobotic Technology said Friday that it had confirmation that its lunar lander broke apart as it reentered Earth’s atmosphere on Thursday. A fuel leak shortly after liftoff from Florida last week had nixed any chance of a moon touchdown. The company took steps to destroy its crippled lander to protect other spacecraft. It was the first U.S. lunar lander in more than a half-century. The next one from a U.S. business is set to blast off next month.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.