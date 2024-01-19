Police reports and video released of campus officer kneeling on teen near Las Vegas high school

LAS VEGAS (AP) — School officials in Las Vegas have released police reports and body camera footage of a campus officer kneeling on a Black student last year. The incident, which was captured on bystander video that circulated widely on social media, drew public protests calling for the officer’s resignation and comparisons to the 2020 killing of George Floyd. The cellphone footage showed the Las Vegas teen recording officers who were detaining another student when one of the officers pulled the teen to the ground and kneeled on him. The officer said in a written report also released Thursday that he was investigating a report of a gun near the school. No weapon was found.

By KEN RITTER and RIO YAMAT Associated Press

