Police charge man with killing suburban Philly neighbor after feuding over defendant’s loud snoring

HATBORO, Pa. (AP) — A suburban Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing to death a neighbor with whom he had feuded after an argument about the accused man’s loud snoring that could be heard through a wall connecting their homes. Authorities said Friday that 55-year-old Christopher Casey killed neighbor Robert Wallace after Wallace removed a screen from a window in Casey’s home as Casey was eating dinner Sunday. Police say Casey told them Wallace hadn’t been menacing him or threatening him when Casey stabbed him. Casey is charged with third-degree murder and other offenses. He’s jailed with bail set at $1 million.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.