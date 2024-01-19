North Carolina school board backs away from law on policies on pronouns, gender identity instruction

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Officials say a North Carolina school board’s decision to omit two LGBTQ-related provisions that the General Assembly directed districts to comply with could lead to legal complaints or action by legislators. The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools board voted Thursday for initial approval of several updated policies in keeping with 2023 legislation enacted by Republicans legislators called the Parents’ Bill of Rights. But the board declined to create a procedure whereby schools alert parents before a student goes by a different name or pronoun and another to bar instruction about gender identity and sexuality in K-4 classrooms. A second vote on the policy update will happen later.

