No charges for 4 Baltimore officers who fatally shot an armed man after he fired at them

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland state prosecutors say four Baltimore police officers who fired three dozen shots at an armed man during a foot pursuit in November won’t face criminal charges. Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced the decision Friday. He said the officers acted in self-defense after 27-year-old Hunter Jessup fired seven shots in their direction while fleeing. Jessup was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The decision comes after an investigation by the attorney general’s office, which is authorized under state law to investigate police shootings. A recent law change also gave the agency the authority to make charging decisions. Previously those decisions fell to local prosecutors.

