Mt. Carmel hosting a community forum to discuss Colorado’s digital access plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is hosting a community forum to discuss our state’s digital access plan.

The plan is part of the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which provides better access to digital resources for specific communities. Colorado received $876,000 in Digital Equity Act planning funds and so far more than 15,000 residents have already expressed concerns surrounding their digital needs.

The forum will allow residents in the community to speak out on what the plan means for veterans and other affected communities. That includes seniors, people with disabilities, and those with language barriers.

The meeting will be held on Jan. 19 at 9:30 in the service center that is at 530 Communication Circle.

For more information about the event, click here.