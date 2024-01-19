Manslaughter charges dismissed against Detroit officer who punched man during confrontation

DETROIT (AP) — Manslaughter charges have been dismissed against a former Detroit police officer who punched a 71-year-old man in the face, causing him to fall to the ground and later die. The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says a district court judge cited insufficient evidence during a preliminary hearing on Thursday. The prosecutor’s office announced the decision on Thursday in a news release and said it plans to appeal. Then-officer Juwan Brown punched Daryl Vance of Detroit during a confrontation after he responded to a call about a disorderly person outside the bowling alley on Sept. 1. Vance fell to the ground, hit his head and died after three weeks in a hospital. The 29-year-old Brown later was fired from the police department. He was charged with manslaughter in December.

