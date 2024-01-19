Louisiana lawmakers pass new congressional map with second majority-Black district

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Legislature passed a congressional map with a second majority-Black district on Friday, marking a win for Democrats after a legal battle and political tug-of-war that spanned nearly two years. Democrats have long fought for a second majority-minority district among Louisiana’s six congressional districts — arguing that the political boundaries passed by the GOP-dominated legislature in 2022 discriminates against Black voters, who make up one-third of Louisiana’s population. The change could deliver an additional seat in Congress to the Democratic Party. The GOP has resisted drawing another minority district, but during this special session said their hands had been tied by a looming deadline and fears that a federal judge would redraw the map herself.

