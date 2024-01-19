Los Angeles Times guild stages a 1-day walkout in protest of anticipated layoffs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Guild members of the Los Angeles Times have participated in a one-day walkout to protest imminent layoffs. The job action Friday is the first newsroom union work stoppage in the newspaper’s 143-year history. Guild members chanted and waved signs that read, “Don’t Cut Our Future,” during a rally at a local park. The guild says in a statement that the Times is planning to lay off a significant number of journalists. The union cannot specify the number because negotiations are off the record. A Times spokesperson has said the paper needs to reduce its operating budget and anticipates layoffs.

