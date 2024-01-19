Local high school students team up with Dutch Bros. to give special little the royal treatment

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - Friday, students at Palmer Ridge High School teamed up with a local Dutch Bros. Coffe to give one special little girl the royal treatment.

Maren is four and a half years old and has already seen the inside of a hospital more than most adults. She's battling cystic fibrosis and spends a lot of time visiting doctors, wearing special equipment, and performing respiratory exercises. Friday though was all about her love for Disney princesses.

"I will say when we walked past the window and saw the streamers and everything set up we were all just kind of like oh my gosh we had no idea it was going to be this much work put into it. It's just so exciting, these students are awesome," said Maren's mom.

During her party, she also learned that she and her brothers will be heading to Disney World in March, courtesy of Make a Wish Colorado.

Students at Palmer Ridge will also be collecting money for Maren the week of March 11. On Saturday, Jan. 27, all 47 Dutch Bros. in Colorado will also be donating one dollar from every drink sold to Make a Wish Colorado.