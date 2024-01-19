Local fire district donates thermal cameras to volunteer fire department in Mexico

By WPBF Staff

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — A St. Lucie County Fire District Firefighter helping first responders in Mexico.

Firefighter and Paramedic Irael Gamez recently visited a volunteer fire department to in Puerpero, Michoacán to donate thermal imaging cameras.

Those cameras will allow firefighters to navigate scenes filled with smoke much easier.

It will also help them get to flames easier.

The small volunteer fire department thanked St. Lucie County for the donation.

The St. Lucie County Fire District says Firefighter-Paramedic Gamez has been quote “instrumental” in making this donation happen.

