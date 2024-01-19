Judge dismisses juror who compared Connecticut missing mom case to the ‘Gone Girl’ plot

A judge on Friday dismissed a juror in the trial of a Connecticut woman accused of helping her boyfriend cover up the murder of his estranged wife. The judge said the panelist acknowledged comparing the case to the “Gone Girl” novel and movie in the presence of other jurors. “Gone Girl” is about a man who becomes a suspect after his wife fakes her own disappearance. In the Connecticut case, Michelle Troconis is accused of assisting her boyfriend, Fotis Dulos, in the murder of his wife Jennifer Dulos, who disappeared in May 2019. Fotis Dulos later committed suicide. Troconis has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.

