How to stay warm in layered clothing and avoid frostbite this winter

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — As a bout of bitter and deadly cold sweeps the U.S., millions of Americans are being told to dress in layers if they must go outside. In places that rarely experience bone-chilling temperatures, that advice can be confounding. What does it mean to layer up? Is it different from just putting on a coat? Is there a way to do it wrong? People in Minnesota — a state that is no stranger to the cold — have wisdom to share. Layering means wearing multiple pieces of clothing to keep your body comfortable in cold weather. In winter, staying warm means staying dry. Layering certain types of clothing helps move sweat and moisture away from your skin. Avoid wearing cotton, and avoid getting wet, to prevent frostbite.

By TRISHA AHMED and MARK VANCLEAVE Associated Press/Report for America

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.