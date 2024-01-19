Historically Black Missouri college in turmoil after suicide of administrator who alleged bullying
By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and SUMMER BALLENTINE
Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A historically Black college in Missouri is in turmoil after the suicide of an administrator who alleged bullying by the school’s president. Antoinette Bonnie Candia-Bailey was known for keeping her office door open and greeting everyone at Lincoln University with a smile. Her death has spurred student protests at the idyllic red-brick campus in Jefferson City. While President John Moseley agreed last week to go on paid leave pending a third-party investigation, many of the school’s 1,800 students and its alumni group are calling for his termination. Social media posts calling for Moseley to be fired have questioned whether he is qualified to lead the university.