Four Las Vegas high school students indicted on murder charges in deadly beating of schoolmate

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four high school students in Las Vegas were indicted Friday as adults on second-degree murder charges in the deadly beating of their schoolmate in November. The fight left 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis Jr. dead and was captured on cellphone video that went viral. A prosecutor said Friday in court that the indictment also charges the teenagers with conspiracy to commit battery. The Associated Press is not naming the students because they were juveniles at the time of the Nov. 1 beating. Las Vegas police say 10 students between 13 and 17 participated in the beating in an alleyway just around the corner from Rancho High School. Nine have been arrested. Prosecutors say the other students are awaiting separate hearings.

