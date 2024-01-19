Skip to Content
Family of inmate who died by suicide in Virginia jail gets $1.75 million settlement

Published 3:46 PM

By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Associated Press

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The family of a man who died by suicide at a Virginia jail after his antipsychotic medication was discontinued has received a $1.75 million settlement in a civil lawsuit. Documents at federal court in Alexandria show that the family of Christopher Lapp, who died in 2021, accepted the settlement offer Thursday from a psychiatrist who worked at the jail and was the target of the suit. Lapp was being held at the Alexandria jail awaiting sentencing on a federal bank robbery charge when he died, even though a judge had ordered he be sent to a federal medical prison in North Carolina to continue receiving care. A federal judge excoriated Butner officials after Lapp’s death for refusing to accept him.

