Experienced hiker dies in solo trek in blinding, waist-deep snow in New Hampshire mountains
By NICK PERRY and KATHY McCORMACK
Associated Press
THORNTON, N.H. (AP) — An experienced hiker who had accomplished the “Triple Crown” of challenging cross-country hikes has died in New Hampshire’s White Mountains while hiking alone in brutal conditions. Concerned friends of 37-year-old Christopher Roma started calling 911 Tuesday night after speaking with him by cellphone during his solo hike in single-digit temperatures, harsh winds and waist-deep snow. Roma also reached 911, saying he was very cold and enabling rescuers to target his location. A large team set out, but was slowed by heavy snow and winds. A New Hampshire Army National Guard helicopter crew tried three times but couldn’t get close because of low clouds and poor visibility. Roma was found dead Wednesday.