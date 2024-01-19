Experienced hiker dies in solo trek in blinding, waist-deep snow in New Hampshire mountains

THORNTON, N.H. (AP) — An experienced hiker who had accomplished the “Triple Crown” of challenging cross-country hikes has died in New Hampshire’s White Mountains while hiking alone in brutal conditions. Concerned friends of 37-year-old Christopher Roma started calling 911 Tuesday night after speaking with him by cellphone during his solo hike in single-digit temperatures, harsh winds and waist-deep snow. Roma also reached 911, saying he was very cold and enabling rescuers to target his location. A large team set out, but was slowed by heavy snow and winds. A New Hampshire Army National Guard helicopter crew tried three times but couldn’t get close because of low clouds and poor visibility. Roma was found dead Wednesday.

By NICK PERRY and KATHY McCORMACK Associated Press

