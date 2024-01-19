Colorado State Patrol: Auto theft down statewide in 2023

COLORADO (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP) reports that there was a reduction in auto theft of approximately 21% across the state from 2022 to 2023.

CSP said the reduction in auto theft resulted in 8,000 fewer stolen vehicles in 2023 than in 2022. The agency added that this reduction in vehicle theft comes on the heels of sustained increases in motor vehicle theft since 2019.

According to CSP, the dramatic change can be attributed to several things. Legislative changes such as SB23-097, which went into effect July 1, completely changed the structure of the auto theft statute in Colorado, the agency said. SB23-257 also increased program funding for auto theft prevention programs.

Despite the reduction in thefts, CSP said auto theft incidents remain at a high level, and vehicle owners should not become complacent.