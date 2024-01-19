Skip to Content
Colorado Springs swim instructor arrested by Fountain PD for sexual exploitation of children

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Fountain Police Department (FPD) announced Friday that detectives have arrested 20-year-old Joseph Diepeveen after an investigation of internet child exploitation.

According to the FPD, after the arrest detectives learned that Diepeveen is currently employed as a swim instructor for the British Swim School in Colorado Springs. He was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on the following charges: Sexual Exploitation of Children-Distribution of Material (F3) and Sexual Exploitation of Children - Video, Moving Visual Images, Motion Picture (F4).

Diepeveen is being held at this time with no bond.

FPD Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating any additional witnesses or victims who may have information pertaining to this case. If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Tori Slater at 719-382-4288, or email at tslater@fountainpd.com.

No further information has been released at this time.

