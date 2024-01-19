Cargo plane makes emergency landing shortly after after takeoff at Miami airport
MIAMI (AP) — A cargo plane has made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport after experiencing engine failure shortly after takeoff. A spokesperson for Atlas Air says the aircraft landed safely Thursday night “after experiencing an engine malfunction soon after departure.” The spokesperson said in a statement Friday that the crew followed all standard procedures. Atlas will conduct an inspection to determine the cause. Unverified videos on social media platform X showed flames shooting out of the wing of a plane near the airport while in flight. Messages seeking comment were left for the airport and the Federal Aviation Administration.