Cargo plane makes emergency landing shortly after after takeoff at Miami airport

MIAMI (AP) — A cargo plane has made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport after experiencing engine failure shortly after takeoff. A spokesperson for Atlas Air says the aircraft landed safely Thursday night “after experiencing an engine malfunction soon after departure.” The spokesperson said in a statement Friday that the crew followed all standard procedures. Atlas will conduct an inspection to determine the cause. Unverified videos on social media platform X showed flames shooting out of the wing of a plane near the airport while in flight. Messages seeking comment were left for the airport and the Federal Aviation Administration.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.