California Senate leader Toni Atkins announces run for governor in 2026

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The leader of the California Senate says she will run for governor in 2026. Democrat Toni Atkins made history as only the third person and first woman to hold both of the top jobs in the state Legislature. Atkins was speaker of the state Assembly before being elected to the state Senate and serving as president pro tempore. California has never had a woman or an openly LGBTQ person be governor. Atkins could be both. But she’ll be competing against a strong field of Democrats. They include Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, former Controller Betty Yee and state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. Attorney General Rob Bonta is also considering a run.

