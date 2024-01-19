California officials warn people to not eat raw oysters from Mexico which may be linked to norovirus

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Health officials are warning people in Southern California to avoid eating raw oysters imported from many parts of Mexico believed to be carrying the norovirus. The California Department of Public Health says raw oysters harvested from several locations on the Baja California peninsula and the mainland state of Sonora are believed to be behind more than 200 cases of the gastrointestinal illness. Los Angeles County has reported more than 150 suspected cases, and San Diego County has had 69. Health officials say more are being reported in Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. Common symptoms of norovirus include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain.

