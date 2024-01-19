Biden is skipping New Hampshire’s primary. One of his opponents says he’s as elusive as Bigfoot

PETERBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) — President Joe Biden is skipping Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary because the state defies new Democratic rules he championed. He isn’t campaigning and his name won’t be on the ballot. One of his top challengers, Minnesota Democratic Congressman Dean Phillips, has cut an ad likening Biden to Bigfoot, implying that he’s been as seldom seen during the New Hampshire primary season as sasquatch. But Biden’s allies in the state have mounted a campaign to get voters to write-in his name. While Tuesday’s vote won’t affect the Democratic nomination fight, it does carry risks for an incumbent with low approval ratings and nagging worries within his party about his reelection prospects. Anything less than a strong finish would be a symbolic hit,

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

