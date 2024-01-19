Baby girl survives being dragged by mother still attached to umbilical cord

By Matthew Nuttle

Click here for updates on this story

HILO, Hawaii (KITV) — A newborn baby girl is said to be OK after being dragged by her mother while still attached to her umbilical cord moments after she was born.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday in Hilo.

The 41-year old homeless woman was reportedly seen dragging the baby girl on the sidewalk near Mamo Street and Keawe Street. According to EMS, at the time, the baby was breathing, but not moving.

The infant was taken to Hilo Medical Center where doctors determined she was in good condition.

The mother left the area once she was separated from the baby. But she was arrested by Hawaii Police officers for abandonment of a child and sent to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment.

Police say the woman is still in the hospital but has been released from police custody pending investigation.

The baby was later transferred to Child Welfare Services.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident to call them.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.