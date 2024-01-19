Baby dies after being burned by steam leaking from radiator in New York apartment

NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City say an 11-month-old baby has died after being burned by steam leaking from a radiator inside a Brooklyn apartment. Officers responding to a 911 call Friday morning found the boy unconscious inside an apartment bedroom. Police say the baby was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The incident is under investigation. A radiator malfunction was blamed for the deaths of two young sisters who suffered steam burns in a New York City apartment in 2016.

