Avión de carga aterriza de emergencia en Miami luego de que un motor se prendiera en llamas y lanzara chispas por el aire

NEW INFO: FAA says “post flight inspection revealed a SOFTBALL SIZE HOLE above the #2 engine” of Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 cargo flight that suffered an engine fire over Miami late Thursday. Successful emergency landing, great work by the crew! Video from Melanie Adaros. pic.twitter.com/5Nu9LpwwIq — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) January 19, 2024

